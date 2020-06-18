Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM Savannah Mayor Johnson discusses safe reopening of houses of worship - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and members of Savannah Faith hold news conference to address safe reopening of houses of worship

Location: Savannah City Hall, 2 E Bay St, Savannah, GA

Weblinks: http://www.savannahga.gov/index.aspx?nid=523, https://twitter.com/cityofsavannah

Contacts: Amanda LaBrot, City of Savannah, alabrot@savannahga.gov, 1 912 651 6529, 1 912 433 0719

Thursday, Jun. 18 1:00 PM DNC discuss 'President Trump's broken promises to small businesses' - Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and Small Business Chair Andrew Lachman, and Georgia small business owners participate in virtual press conference to highlight 'President Donald Trump's five years of broken promises to small businesses and his failed coronavirus (COVID-19) response'

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.org/, https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats

Contacts: DNC press, dncpress@dnc.org

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM Georgia state Rep. Carl Gilliard holds press conference on legislation to repeal citizen's arrest law

Location: Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/GaHouseHub

Contacts: Betsy Theroux, Georgia House of Representatives media, betsy.theroux@house.ga.gov, 1 404 656 3996

Thursday, Jun. 18 7:00 PM Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms on campaign trail for Joe Biden - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigns for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a 'Women for Biden' national call with businesswoman Valerie Jarrett

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchxPn3TOdQ8EDBpPiNRGjT7d8eGsNQ69KiUf9UJnSwDGW0yg/viewform

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 18 7:30 AM Webcast

Weblinks: https://ir.delta.com/news-and-events/calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Delta

Contacts: Jill S Greer, Delta Air Lines Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@Delta.com, 1 866 715 2170

Thursday, Jun. 18 Home Depot: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.homedepot.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=63646&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/HomeDepot

Contacts: Isabel Janci , Home Depot investor relations, isabel _janci @homedepot.com, 1 770 384 2666

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions