GA Lottery
GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
8-4-1-7
(eight, four, one, seven)
2-7-9-8
(two, seven, nine, eight)
6-7-7-9
(six, seven, seven, nine)
10-28-51-54-57, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, twenty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
11-18-25-36-39
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
2-9-5-3-3
(two, nine, five, three, three)
5-2-9-2-7
(five, two, nine, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million