Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs today will be a little warmer and top out in the mid 80s. Better heating throughout the day will help develop a few scattered downpours and isolated storms this afternoon and evening.

Friday's highs are expected to be seasonal and get close to 90. There will be the chance for a few scattered storms later in the day.

The heat returns this weekend with drier weather expected and highs climbing back into the lower and mid 90s. Father's Day Sunday should be mostly sunny with hot highs in the mid 90s.

Heading into early next we should see an uptick in our storm chances with highs staying in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

Stay tuned to News 12, wrdw.com, and our new weather app for the most up to date information, weather alerts, and our exclusive app-casts. The News 12 On Your Side Weather app is available in both the Apple and Android stores. Simply search “wrdw on your side weather.”

