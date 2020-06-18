Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening. Few storms possible Saturday. Looking dry Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated downpours will be possible this evening, but we should be dry after midnight. Lows tonight into early Friday morning are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.

We should stay dry early Friday, but later into the afternoon we are expecting scattered storms to form and continue into Friday evening. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be generally out of the south less than 10 mph.

Some storms could linger into Friday night, but we should be dry by Saturday morning. Most of the day Saturday will be dry and highs will top out near 90. There is the chance for a few isolated storms Saturday afternoon, but not enough to cancel outdoor plans.

Sunday is looking drier than Saturday, but it is expected to be hotter. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Winds should be generally less than 10 mph out of the southwest.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop early next week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

