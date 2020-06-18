Comcast will extend 60 days of free internet from COVID-19 commitment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To help support students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers in Augusta and around the country.

Originally set to expire on June 30, the free offer will now be available through the end of this year.

In addition, Comcast will continue to waive, through the end of the year, the requirement that customers not have a past due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free offer.

This is a part of Comcast’s COVID-19 commitment to ensure students and families can have access to the internet as schools start to prepare to open in the fall across the country.

Applicants can go to www.internetessentials.com using any web-connected device, including mobile phones. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. In addition, there are two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

