AP source: Suspended WR Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves.

The 29-year-old Gordon has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely. Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013 for Cleveland despite missing the first two games while suspended.

