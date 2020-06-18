Aiken Man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minors.

Timothy James Granger, 20, received five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Granger. Investigators state Granger distributed child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Granger was arrested on June 17, 2020. He is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

