After a pause for pandemic, Topgolf to set new opening date

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was supposed to open the same week as the Masters in April, but now Augusta's newest attraction is working on a new debut date.

The finishing touches are just about done at Topgolf right off Riverwatch Parkway.

Work had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials there say they hope to release a new opening date in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.