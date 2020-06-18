Advertisement

329 Clemson Student-Athletes Earn 2019-20 ACC Honor Roll Distinction

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEMSON, SC - A school-record 329 Clemson student-athletes were named to the ACC Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year. The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Three Clemson student-athletes earned the honor for the fifth consecutive year, while 21 student-athletes earned the honor for a fourth time. 

