Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

About Us

Ahmaud Arbery's mom speaks out in downtown Augusta demonstration

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Tonight there were huge demonstrations in Downtown Augusta and Aiken.

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

Many churches across Georgia remained closed despite the executive order

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
It's a tough call deciding whether to re-open or stay closed.

About Us

Easter very different for many this year due to COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
This year Easter was a little different,instead of hand claps of praise there were horns of worship.

About Us

Psychologist offering free sessions for those in need during this pandemic

Updated: Apr. 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Psychologists say if you are feeling the pressure you are not alone.

Latest News

About Us

Augusta city leaders discuss plans moving forward

Updated: Mar. 12, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
It's a group effort and everyone in the community must play their part

About Us

Film Augusta and Columbia County wants more production in our area

Updated: Mar. 7, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The film commissioners showed location managers from Atlanta around the best spots in the area.

About Us

USC Aiken student's parents wants to see change in the community

Updated: Feb. 27, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A local mother is turning tragedy into something positive.

About Us

Turning things around on Holden Drive

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Margaret Ross says she has lived in her home since 1948, and she said her neighborhood has come a long way.

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Terms of service