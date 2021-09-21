Renovated Olmstead Stadium to host Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw in Masters week festival

The restrooms at this school were vandalized in the last few weeks, and the viral "devious...
Local schools fight to avoid destruction of latest TikTok fad

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager

The Pfizer vaccine, made in collaboration with German company BioNTech, could be the first...
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines

Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 and vaccination statistics of interest in the CSRA as well as the two-state region at-large.

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Former federal probation officer pleads guilty to lying about supervisory duties

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Former U.S. Probation Officer Enoch Eller Jr. admitted he lied about performing his supervisory duties.

Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Staff
The school districts for Aiken, Richmond and Columbia counties have released their COVID-19 statistics for the week. Here's a look at the numbers.

Augusta residents complain of ongoing trash service issues

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Some residents are complaining about Augusta trash services either delaying their trash pick up or not even showing up at all. People say the issue started more than a month ago and has not been addressed.

Grant Me Hope | Ayden: ‘I’m looking for a forever home’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Future zoologist Ayden likes being around and learning about animals, reading, talking to his friends and listening to music (emo rap is his favorite).
Augusta residents face trash service problems

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 21

Ironman
Businesses gear up for Ironman this weekend

Indy Mill protest
New Indy Mill protests

5 charged in fight at Swainsboro High School football stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five people are charged in a fight at Friday's Swainsboro-Dublin football game, but deputies find no evidence of gunfire, despite earlier reports.

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Expect a wet pattern through Wednesday, then a cold front will bring taste of fall from Thursday through weekend.

Passenger in 2019 boat crash files suit against Murdaughs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Connor Cook, one of the people aboard the boat that crashed and killed Mallory Beach in 2019, is now suing Alex and Buster Murdaugh.

17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Arrest warrants state that 17-year-old Elijah Labord fired an unknown make and model fire arm which sent bullets into the rooms of five victims in Augusta.

I-TEAM: Analyzing local hospitalizations of kids with COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Laura Warren and Lynnsey Gardner
How important is it for your child to get vaccinated against COVID? We requested admission records for Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

CVS chain says it's planning to hire 25,000 workers this Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
If you're looking for a job, here's your chance: Pharmacy giant CVS is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Suspect charged in Swainsboro fire that killed 2 dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
State investigators found that an Aug. 28 fire was intentionally set at a home on North Main Street in Swainsboro, and a man has been arrested.

Plans move forward for new North Augusta Public Safety building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Leaders voted unanimously on the ordinance’s first reading to move forward with rezoning the Flyth and Seven Gables properties on Georgia Avenue to public use so they can be the site of the new headquarters.

South Carolina's juvenile justice director steps down from post

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the exit of Freddie Pough, who served as S.C. juvenile justice director for more than five years.

Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
With a critical need to keep the local supply at a healthy level, Shepeard Community Blood Center plans a series of blood drives in coming days.

‘We still have to show up every day’: COVID hitting 1st responders

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Our local law enforcement is fighting its own battle against COVID-19. There have been three local officer deaths in our area in just one week.

Dad won't be charged in S.C. toddlers’ hot-car deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott calls the deaths of twin toddlers outside a day-care center a “tragic accident.”

Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
State election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia.

Ivermectin, 2 other drugs being tested in S.C. COVID trial

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kamin
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention recently about whether it should be used to treat COVID-19.

Local parents, doctors react to Pfizer COVID vaccine for children

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Will Volk
It’s the next step in vaccinating younger kids: Pfizer announced that a lower dose of its COVID vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

Improvements coming to Gordon Highway, other thoroughfares

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
An improvement project for Gordon Highway is on the move, thanks to a $18.7 million project now underway, according to transportation officials.

How Ironman triathlon will affect traffic this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Ironman 70.3 Augusta organizers have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan for the competition on Sunday.

Local businesses gear up for upcoming Ironman competition

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sloane O'Cone
As athletes prepare for this course businesses are also gearing up to cash in. Some local businesses hope this boost will help bail them out of a COVID slide.

Woman accused of trying to drown puppy along Georgia coast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Police are looking for a woman they say tried to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she could not pay for its medical care.

Man accused of physically assaulting children in Saluda County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jazmine Greene
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who has been accused of physically assaulting children.

S.C. statewide test scores show achievement gaps growing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Statewide testing shows students who have fallen behind the most during the pandemic are the ones who can least afford that.

S.C. health leaders encouraged but cautious on child vaccine news

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Joseph
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in a statement said the FDA review process is still needed.